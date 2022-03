President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

President Ram Nath Kovind on March 21 conferred Padma Bhushan award on Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in the field of Public Affairs. He presented Padma Awards at 2022 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.