President Ram Nath Kovind confers Nari Shakti Puraskar for 2020-2021

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, President Ram Nath Kovind presented 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' for years 2020 and 2021 to women from various fields at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 08. Anita Gupta was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar award for her contribution to empowering rural and underprivileged women. Arti Rana was also conferred Nari Shakti Puraskar in recognition and brilliance of her work for underprivileged and tribal women. Jodhaiya Bai Baiga was awarded Nari Shakti Puraskar to her for resilience in promoting Tribal Baiga Art at the global level. Nasira Akhter was presented Nari Shakti Puraskar for grassroots innovation in environmental conservation.