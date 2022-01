President Ram Nath Kovind confers Ashok Chakra posthumously to J-K Police ASI Babu Ram

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Ashok Chakra posthumously to Jammu and Kashmir Police ASI, Babu Ram for “displaying valour and exemplary raw courage” during an anti-terror operation in Srinagar, in which he killed three terrorists in August 2020. His wife Rina Rani and son Manik received the award from President Kovind.