President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day of India

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. Talking about Republic Day, he said that democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form bedrock on which the Republic of the country stands. “Republic Day is an occasion to celebrate ‘our Indian-ness’,” President Kovind said in his address to nation.