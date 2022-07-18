President Poll: Droupadi Murmu's win is certain, says BJP leader Ashish Shelar

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar expressed confidence in NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, as the Polling began on July 18 in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies to elect the new President of India. “NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu's win is certain. We have full faith that she will win by record votes from Maharashtra,” said Ashish Shelar. Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the Opposition parties.