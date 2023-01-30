President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Rajghat

On the occasion of 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 30 paid tribute at Raj Ghat in Delhi. India is remembering the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day. Today is the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The nation is paying homage to him on January 30. A 'Sarva-Dharma Prarthana' will be held at Gandhi Samadhi, Rajghat today.