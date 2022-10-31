President Murmu pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on October 31. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi also paid homage to ‘Iron Man of India’.