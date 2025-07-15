President Murmu Appoints New Governors For Haryana Goa; Kavinder Gupta Named LG Of Ladakh

President Murmu Appoints New Governors For Haryana, Goa; Kavinder Gupta Named LG Of Ladakh Former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju was on Monday appointed as the Governor of Goa and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.