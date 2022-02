President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi mourn the demise of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of veteran singer cum composer Bappi Lahiri. 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16 due to multiple health issues at CritiCare Hospital of Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection.