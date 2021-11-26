{"id":"2921328","source":"DNA","title":"President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi attend Constitution Day celebrations at Parliament","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Constitution Day celebrations at Central Hall of the Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other political leaders also arrived to take part in the celebrations. ","summary":"President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Constitution Day celebrations at Central Hall of the Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other political leaders also arrived to take part in the celebrations. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-president-kovind-vp-naidu-pm-modi-attend-constitution-day-celebrations-at-parliament-2921328","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007132-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_21.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637921402","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921328"}