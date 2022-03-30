President Kovind to visit Netherlands from April 04-07 MEA

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Netherlands from April 04-07, informed Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma. “President Kovind to visit Netherlands from 4-7 April. During the visit, he will hold discussions with His Royal Majesties and PM Mark Rutte. He will also be hosting a cultural performance there, it will be graced by King Willem –Alexander and Queen Maxima,” MEA.