President Kovind presents President’s Standard to 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on December 8 awarded the President’s Standard to the Indian Navy’s 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron, also known as the Killer Squadron at a ceremonial parade held at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The President’s Standard is highest honour bestowed by the Supreme Commander to a military unit in recognition of the service rendered to the nation.