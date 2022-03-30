President Kovind presents 3rd National Water Awards, launches ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign 2022’

President Ram Nath Kovind on March 29 presented the third National Water Awards and launched the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign 2022’ in Delhi. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ministers of State Bishweswar Tudu were also present during the event. While addressing the gathering, President Kovind said, “It is quite appropriate to say that 'water is life'. Nature has blessed humanity with water resources. It has provided us with vast rivers, on whose banks great civilizations flourished. Rivers have special significance in the Indian culture and are worshiped as Mother. Such religious practices kept us connected with nature.”