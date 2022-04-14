President Kovind PM Modi pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary in Delhi

On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on April 14 paid tribute to him in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with several other senior leaders also present on the occasion.