President Kovind inaugurates ‘Arogya Vanam’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of PM Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated ‘Arogya Vanam’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 01 in New Delhi. ‘Arogya Vanam’ has been conceived with the aim of publicising the importance of Ayurvedic plants and their effects on human organs. It is now open for the public.