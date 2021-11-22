President Kovind confers Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman with ‘Vir Chakra’

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman awarded the ‘Vir Chakra’ for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft aerial combat on February 27, 2019. The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony in Delhi on November 22.