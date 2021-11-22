President Kovind confers Gallantry Awards to Army officers

During the Defence Investiture Ceremony on November 22, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Gallantry Awards to the officers of Indian Army. Sapper Prakash Jadhav from Corps of Engineers accorded the second-highest peacetime Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for neutralising terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. His wife and mother received the award. Naib Subedar Sombir accorded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. His wife and mother received the award from the President.