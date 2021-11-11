President Kovind attend 51st Conference of Governors | DNA Top News of the Day | November 11 2021

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 11 (Thursday). President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 51st Conference of Governors and Lt Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik sent a legal notice to the former over his allegations that drugs were recovered from his residence. In sports, Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 72-run knock aided by James Neesham's quickfire cameo of 27 runs off just 11 balls helped New Zealand defeat England by five wickets to enter the final.