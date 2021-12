President JP Nadda, CMs, Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states offer prayers at Saryu Ghat

BJP national president JP Nadda and CMs, Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states performed ‘aarti’ and offered prayers at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya on Dec 15. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were also present.