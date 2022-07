President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President-elect Droupadi Murmu on July 25 paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. Later in the day, she will take oath as the 15th President of the country at the Central Hall of Parliament. The 64-year-old became the first tribal leader to be elected to the highest Constitutional post of the country on July 21.