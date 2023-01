President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial in Rajasthan

President of India Droupadi Murmu visited Amar Jawan Jyoti and paid tribute to the martyrs on January 03. She was accorded a Guard of Honour at Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial. She was accompanied by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. She is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan.