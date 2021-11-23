{"id":"2920836","source":"DNA","title":"President confers Subedar Sanjiv Kumar with ‘Kirti Chakra’","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"During the Defence Investiture Ceremony on November 23, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the second-highest peacetime gallantry award ‘Kirti Chakra’ (posthumously) to Subedar Sanjiv Kumar of 4 Para Special Forces for an operation in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir in which he killed one terrorist and injured two others. His wife received the award. ","summary":"During the Defence Investiture Ceremony on November 23, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the second-highest peacetime gallantry award ‘Kirti Chakra’ (posthumously) to Subedar Sanjiv Kumar of 4 Para Special Forces for an operation in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir in which he killed one terrorist and injured two others. His wife received the award. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-president-confers-subedar-sanjiv-kumar-with-kirti-chakra-2920836","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006596-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_ANI_22.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637656802","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920836"}