President confers slain soldier Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal with ‘Shaurya Chakra’

During the Defence Investiture Ceremony on November 22, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal accorded with the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his role in an operation where five terrorists were eliminated and 200 kg explosive material was recovered. His wife Lieutenant Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.