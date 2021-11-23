{"id":"2920833","source":"DNA","title":"President confers slain soldier Col Santosh Babu with ‘Mahavir Chakra’","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"During the Defence Investiture Ceremony on November 23, Col Santosh Babu accorded with ‘Mahavir Chakra’ (posthumously) for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan Valley in Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard. His mother and wife received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.","summary":"During the Defence Investiture Ceremony on November 23, Col Santosh Babu accorded with ‘Mahavir Chakra’ (posthumously) for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan Valley in Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard. His mother and wife received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-president-confers-slain-soldier-col-santosh-babu-with-mahavir-chakra-2920833","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006592-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_ANI_21.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637656802","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920833"}