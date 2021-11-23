{"id":"2920839","source":"DNA","title":"President confers Galwan Valley clash heroes with ‘Vir Chakra’","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"During the Defence Investiture Ceremony on November 23, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the ‘Vir Chakra’ (posthumously) to the Galwan Valley clash heroes for their gallant actions against the attack by the Chinese Army as part of the Operation Snow Leopard. Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar K Palani, Naik Deepak Singh and Sepoy Gurtej Singh were honoured today. ","summary":"During the Defence Investiture Ceremony on November 23, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the ‘Vir Chakra’ (posthumously) to the Galwan Valley clash heroes for their gallant actions against the attack by the Chinese Army as part of the Operation Snow Leopard. Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar K Palani, Naik Deepak Singh and Sepoy Gurtej Singh were honoured today. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-president-confers-galwan-valley-clash-heroes-with-vir-chakra-2920839","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006599-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_ANI_26.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637657402","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920839"}