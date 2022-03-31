President Biden has confidence in mayor Garcetti to be an excellent representative in India The White House

After US President Joe Biden nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to the post of Ambassador to India, The White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield on March 30 said that the President believes Mayor Garcetti will be an excellent representative in India. “President has confidence in Mayor Garcetti and believes he will be an excellent representative in India. I would remind you that his nomination advanced unanimously with bipartisan support in committee,” said Kate Bedingfield. “We're continuing to engage with senators and working to earn bipartisan support for his nomination and believe he should receive a vote in the Senate expeditiously,” she added.