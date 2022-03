Preparations underway for UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath’s oath ceremony

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 25 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. He will be taking the oath for the second consecutive term. Preparations have been made at the stadium ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.