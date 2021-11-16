Preparations underway ahead of PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh on November 16. Preparations are in full swing in Sultanpur ahead of PM Modi’s visit. The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future.