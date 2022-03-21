Preparations in full swing for opening of Kashmirs Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden

Final touch-up to Kashmir's Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is on full swing for the Tulip festival. Gardeners, masons, painters and electricians are putting their efforts to enhance the beauty of the garden. Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is situated in the foothills of the Zabarwan hills in Kashmir. The Tulip show is expected to be thrown open to tourists and locals on March 23.