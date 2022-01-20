Pregnant Forest Ranger in Satara thrashed by ex-Sarpanch, his wife over dispute

A pregnant Forest Guard on duty in Satara, Maharashtra was beaten by a man and his wife on January 19 over allegedly a forest labourer transfer dispute. The police took cognizance of the incident and arrested the accused. The man is ex-Sarpanch and member of local forest committee. Speaking to ANI, the Forest Ranger and a victim alleged that the accused demanded money but she refused. “Since I joined (duty), they (former Sarpanch of Palaswade village) would threaten me, demand money, but I would refuse. While returning from work, (yesterday - January 19), they assaulted me, beat my husband with slippers,” she added.