{"id":"2921347","source":"DNA","title":"Preamble summarises philosophy of the Constitution: VP Naidu","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On the National Constitution Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “The Preamble summarises the philosophy of the Constitution in which people preferred our country to be a democratic republic. It has been our firm belief that people have been at the centre of our development”. He further said, “During the 254th Session of Rajya Sabha, the productivity dipped to 29.60%. This means that the Rajya Sabha has lost about 70% of the functional time. All concerned need to ponder over the fact of rendering legislature dysfunctional.”\r

