Pre-orchestrated conspiracies are dangerous for nation Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reacted to the various incidences of violence that broke out in several parts of country recently and said that pre-orchestrated conspiracies are dangerous for the nation. “If there's a violent incident, then the Police are there to control such a situation but pre-orchestrated conspiracies are dangerous for the nation,” said CM Bhupesh Baghel. “The issues (alleged fabricated tweet) on the basis of which FIR was filed against Digvijaya Singh, same was also done by MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, so a case should be filed against him as well,” he added.