Prayagraj: Only fully vaccinated pilgrims allowed to attend Magh Mela

In view of upcoming celebrations of ‘Magh Mela’ in Prayagraj amid new Omicron COVID variant scare, Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal on December 01 appealed to people coming to the ‘mela’ to get both the doses of the vaccine. “Our preparations for Magh Mela are on time. Today I have done the third review at my level. All departments were given their responsibilities, tender process is almost complete. A new variant of COVID has also appeared, we have to be very careful. There is an appeal to those who will come to Magh Mela to get both the doses of the vaccine. We will also make arrangements for testing,” he added. The religious fair will begin on Makar Sankranti and will conclude on Maha Shivratri.