Prayagraj On PM Modi’s appeal cleanliness drive in full swing at Dashashwamedh Ghat

Swayamsevaks of Namami Gange programme and members of some other organisations on May 31 cleaned the Dashashwamedh Ghat on River Ganges in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh. The cleaning of Ghat is going on every day. The cleanliness is now reflecting on the Ghat. PM Modi on May 30 had appealed to people to maintain dignity of pilgrimage sites. “We will take the mission of Modi ji further and will continue to make Ganga ji clean in the Ganga cleaning campaign.,” said a volunteer of Namami Gange.