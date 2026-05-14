Prateek Yadav News Last Rites Of Prateek Yadav In Lucknow Today Wife Shares Cremation Details

The last rites of Prateek Yadav, son of late Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died on Wednesday at the age of 38 due to a cardio-respiratory condition, will take place today in Lucknow, his wife Aparna Yadav confirmed.