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Updated: May 13, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

Prateek Yadav Death What Killed Prateek Postmortem Underway Now

The sudden and tragic demise of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Uttar Pradesh.

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The sudden and tragic demise of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Uttar Pradesh.

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