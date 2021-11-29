{"id":"2921702","source":"DNA","title":"Pralhad Joshi slams Opposition for creating ruckus despite passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed amid ruckus in Lok Sabha on November 29. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on November 29 questioned the Opposition. “During the passing of the farm bills, there was enough discussion. Today, the entire Opposition was demanding to repeal the laws. But when we went to repeal the laws the Opposition created ruckus, I ask the Opposition what is their intention?” he added. ","summary":"Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed amid ruckus in Lok Sabha on November 29. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on November 29 questioned the Opposition. “During the passing of the farm bills, there was enough discussion. Today, the entire Opposition was demanding to repeal the laws. But when we went to repeal the laws the Opposition created ruckus, I ask the Opposition what is their intention?” he added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pralhad-joshi-slams-opposition-for-creating-ruckus-despite-passage-of-farm-laws-repeal-bill-2921702","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007519-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_26.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192302","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:55 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:55 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921702"}