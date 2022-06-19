Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project underwent several obstacles including COVID PM Modi

Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor’s construction projects was completed after undergoing several obstacles including COVID-19, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its launch on June 19. “This project had to undergo several obstacles including COVID-19. Then there's no dearth of people in our country who knock on Judiciary's door, disrupt the process of such projects but we made it through,” he said.