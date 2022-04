'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ is a great inspiration for everyone: PM Modi

While attending the launch of the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 in Delhi, called the museum an inspiration for everyone as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence. “This museum is a great inspiration for us at a time when we are celebrating 75 years of Independence. I can also see families of the former PMs today. This event is graced by their presence,” the PM said.