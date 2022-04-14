‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ a living reflection of shared heritage of each govt: PM Modi

While attending the launch of the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 in Delhi, lauded the works done by every Government that ran the country after the Independence of India, and said that the works of all the Governments took the country to the heights it is at today. “Every Government that formed after the Independence of India, has contributed in taking the country to the height it is at today. Today, this museum has also become a living reflection of the shared heritage of each Government,” the PM said. “The Prime Minister's Museum will serve as a gateway to knowledge, ideas, experiences for the generations to come. The information they will get by coming here, will help them in taking future decisions,” he added.