‘Pradhan Mantri Chor Hai’ remark was a mistake by Opposition Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared his views on the language used by Opposition parties for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during LS election. He said that the Prime Minister doesn’t belong to a particular party he belong to the nation. Using slogans like ‘Pradhan Mantri Chor Hai’ (Prime Minister is a thief) was not appropriate. Gadkari added “We should accept people’s mandate and move on, we should end the bitterness among us and make the democracy successful.”