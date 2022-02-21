Power supply discrimination of earlier regimes on religious festivals addressed in UP: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 21 raked up the issues related to electricity supply during earlier regimes and said that they have been addressed by the present government. He accused the earlier governments of discrimination in electricity supply during festivals of different religions. “Earlier there used to be electricity and religion too. If Eid and Muharram used to happen, electricity would come and it would not come on Holi-Diwali. Today there is no such discrimination. Today, whether it is Holi-Diwali or Eid-Muharram or Christmas or Shivratri, the double engine government has done the work of providing electricity to everyone,” he said. CM Yogi addressed a public rally in Hardoi ahead of fourth phase of UP Assembly Elections.