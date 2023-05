Poster war in AP’s Ananthapuram; TDP accuses YSRCP of looting people

Poster politics unfolded in Tadipatri town in Ananthapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on April 30. A poster drew a comparison between the cost of diesel consumption during TDP’s regime and the YSRCP regime. The poster was titled ‘Who is diesel thieve?’. TDP leader JC prabhakar reddy called out YSRCP leader Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy and accused him of looting the people of Tadipatri town.