Possibility of new world order post COVID pandemic says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 02 addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually and highlighted the vision of the Union Budget 2022. PM Modi addressing Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha said, “There is a possibility of a new world order post COVID pandemic. Today, the world's perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India. With the world's changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy.”