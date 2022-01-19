Positivity rate not low enough to relax COVID restrictions, says Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on January 19 informed that the positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent which resulted in a decrease in the number of cases in the National Capital. He said, “The positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent and the total number of cases in Delhi has also decreased. However, the positivity rate is not low enough that we can relax the COVID restrictions.” “There is not much occupancy in hospitals and beds are also vacant. We are doing more testing in Delhi. Today around 24 per cent positivity rate will come with around 13,000 COVID cases,” Jain added.