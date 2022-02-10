Positive developments brought in Noida in past five years: Pankaj Singh

Positive changes and developments have been brought in Noida in the past five years, said BJP candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar Assembly Constituency and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh on February 10. “Positive changes and developments have been brought in Noida in the past five years. All the problems that Samajwadi Party caused in the State were tried to be resolved. When SP-BSP-Cong support Pakistan and China, then what can they say to the people of the country?” said Pankaj Singh.