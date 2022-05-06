Portals of Kedarnath Temple open for devotees CM Dhami offers prayers

The portals of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals and Vedic chanting on May 06. Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was among the first to offer prayers at the Shrine. The temple is decorated with 15 quintal flowers. As many as 10,000 pilgrims were present in Kedarnath Dham during the opening of the doors.