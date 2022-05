Portals of Gangotri Dham opened on auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya

As the Char Dham Yatra 2022 commenced, the portals of Gangotri Dham on May 03 opened on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present during the opening ceremony of Gangotri Dham. Gangotri is one of the highest pilgrimages in India. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims visit Yamunotri Dham, Gangotri Dham, Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham.