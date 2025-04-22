Pope Francis Death With Heavy Hearts The World Says Goodbye To Catholic Leader Pope Francis At 88

Pope Francis Death: With Heavy Hearts, The World Says Goodbye To Catholic Leader Pope Francis At 88 Pope Francis has died, the Vatican said on Monday. The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican. Tributes to Pope Francis poured in from around the world after the Vatican announced the pontiff's death. #popefrancis #popefrancisnews #worldnews #news #catholichurch #pmmodi