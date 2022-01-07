Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Poonch: BSF Jawans patrol LoC amid snowfall

Salute to the brave! BSF personnel patrolling amid heavy snowfall in Savjian of Poonch. Our jawans never hesitate to put their lives at stake for the pride honor and glory of the country. Take a look!

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.